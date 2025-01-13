Menu

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood to sing at Donald Trump’s inauguration

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 4:42 pm
3 min read
Carrie Underwood View image in full screen
FILE - Carrie Underwood performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza, Sept. 14, 2023, in New York. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File
Carrie Underwood has accepted a pretty high-profile gig, agreeing to perform America the Beautiful at Donald Trump’s inauguration next week.

But the 41-year-old’s appearance at the event has many taken aback and confused, as the American Idol alum has never endorsed Trump in the past — in fact, she’s never really been one to talk politics at all.

“I feel like more people try to pin me places politically,” she told The Guardian in 2019. “I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

According to a copy of the inaugural program provided to The Associated Press, Underwood will take the stage shortly before Trump takes the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.

“I love our country and am honoured to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement on Monday. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Click to play video: 'Donald Trump avoids jail, fines and probation in hush money case'
Donald Trump avoids jail, fines and probation in hush money case

Underwood will be joined on the entertainment program by two of the president-elect’s other favourite musicians, opera singer Christopher Macchio and country singer Lee Greenwood.

Greenwood will perform as Trump walks out to take the oath, according to Trump’s inaugural committee. Macchio is Trump’s choice to perform the national anthem at the end of the program.

Macchio performed at the Republican National Convention in July 2024. He also played at Trump’s return rally in Butler, Penn., in October after his first rally there was marred by an assassination attempt, and during Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally that drew blowback for crude and racist jokes from some speakers.

Click to play video: 'Trump rally widely criticized for his allies’ crude, racist remarks'
Trump rally widely criticized for his allies’ crude, racist remarks

Nailing down performers for this year’s inauguration appears to be smoother sailing than the first time Trump was sworn into office – in 2017 it was widely reported that a number of entertainers, including Moby, Kiss, Idina Menzel, Paul Anka and Charlotte Church, all turned down an invitation to perform.

America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho, Toby Keith and band 3 Doors Down ended up performing at the 2017 ceremony. (Evancho is also on the list of performers at Trump’s upcoming inauguration.)

On Monday, many of Underwood’s fans expressed disappointment that the country singer would use her talents at the inauguration.

“Carrie Underwood is (performing) at Trump’s inauguration so I’m blocking her on all apps and boycotting all her music,” one fan wrote on X.

Another shared they were “disappointed but not surprised” by the news.

And while Underwood hasn’t yet shared the news on her own social media channels, people flooded the comments on her most recent Instagram post.

“Will you be performing ‘Before he Cheats‘?” asked one fan, using Underwood’s chart-topping song to take a dig at Trump’s troubled legal history and rumours about his personal relationships.

“Don’t ever call yourself an LGBTQ ally again, you’re supporting the man that wants to abolish LGBTQ rights, you should be ashamed,” wrote another.

Click to play video: 'Carrie Underwood details extensive facial injuries suffered in fall'
Carrie Underwood details extensive facial injuries suffered in fall
