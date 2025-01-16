Victim of fatal Pineridge crash identified as 17-year-old pedestrian

Calgary police are making another public plea for information about a collision in Pineridge on Wednesday that killed a pedestrian.

Emergency crews were called out shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the intersection of 64 Street (also known as Rundlehorn Drive) and 26 Avenue Northeast for reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and was pinned underneath.

Police have identified the victim of the crash as a 17-year-old girl they say was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck.

The driver of the vehicle, a 2019 grey Ford EcoSport, has been identified as a 75-year-old woman, who remained at the scene of the crash.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision, but police say the driver failing to obey a stop sign is being investigated as a contributing factor.

View image in full screen The intersection where the fatal crash happened is a four-way stop, but police say the failure of the driver to stop is being investigated as a possible factor. Global News

One Pineridge resident who spoke to Global News shortly after the crash said the community’s concerns about people not stopping at the intersection have been ignored.

“It was inevitable it was going to happen. I’ve asked the city more than once to put in a pedestrian light. It would be nice if we had traffic lights but that’s not ever going to happen – but maybe now the city will listen.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact them at the CPS non-emergency number, 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app P3 TIPS.