Top tools to manage stress in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

From smart gadgets designed to calm your mind to innovative tools that make relaxation effortless, there’s never been a better time to embrace soft life living and take control of your well-being. Whether you’re juggling a busy schedule or simply need a moment to recharge, these top tools will give you a head start in staying zen, focused, and ready to take on your day. Cheers to a stress-free 2025!

Tease Tea Stress Relief Tea Unwind with the chill out cherry tea, a caffeine-free blend of fruity cranberries, elderflowers, and earthy Ashwagandha roots, ending in a sweet wild cherry note. Ethically sourced and blended in Canada, this stress-relief tea not only soothes your senses but also supports the planet with its biodegradable packaging. $28 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Stress Release Roll-On No worries, just calm vibes—this Stress Release Roll-On from Saje blends soothing clary sage, calming Roman chamomile, and relaxing lavender to melt away your stress in an instant. $33 at Saje

Aromatic and Calming Pillow Mist Your bedtime routine just got better with Muse Apothecary’s pillow ritual, a calming mist infused with natural fragrances and essential oils to refresh your linens and immerse you in total relaxation. Its elegant blend of French lavender, cypress, and clary sage, will bring serenity to your home and mind. $35.77 on Amazon

Floral Recovery Calming Mask There’s no challenge or tribulation that a good self-care moment can’t fix, and this floral recovery calming mask has been whisking my worries away. Packed with passionflower oil, cherry blossom extract, and squalane to calm redness and even out texture, this clinically proven mask transforms dryness and dullness into a soft, radiant, and balanced complexion. $97.00 at Fresh

Story continues below advertisement

Therapy Lamp Don’t miss out on the benefits of light therapy. This therapy lamp has customizable settings to boost mood (especially during those vitamin c deficit winter months), improve your energy, sleep, and focus—perfect for home or work use. $77.99 on Amazon (was $84.99)

You may also like:

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Squishy Dumpling Stress Ball Toy – $13.99

Colour My Mood: A Cute Activity Journal for Tracking My Feelings – $24.88

Weighted Blanket – $56.42

OLLY Less Stress Gummy Supplement This stress-less gummy contains GABA, L-Theanine & lemon balm for a soothing effect. With their yummy berry verbena flavour, no artificial flavours and gluten-free properties, you’ll never forget to take this daily health treat. $22.68 on Amazon (was $23.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set with Bag Relax and rejuvenate with this oversized acupressure mat and pillow, designed with thousands of pressure points to soothe muscles and boost blood circulation. Complete with a handy carrying bag, it’s the perfect companion for stress relief and wellness, wherever you go. $39.99 on Amazon

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser This beautiful stone diffuser not only adds aromatherapy benefits to your home but also looks great on your bedside table. Diffuse all your favourite scents and enjoy this diffuser’s air-purifying properties. Relaxation is in the air! $104 on Amazon (was $149)

Vitruvi Signature Blend Essential Oils Kit The Vitruvi signature blend essential oils Kit features a curated collection of pure, premium oils designed to elevate your space. Perfect for diffusing or blending, each oil offers unique scents and benefits, from energizing to soothing, for every mood or moment. $58.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Dove Relaxing Beauty Bar Indulge in the calming scents of lavender and chamomile with this Dove relaxing beauty bar, a moisturizing cleanser that leaves your skin soft, smooth, and nourished every day. Gentle enough for the whole family, this dermatologist-recommended Beauty Bar not only cleanses but also hydrates, giving you luxurious lather and lasting nourishment with every use. $7.49 on Amazon

Biometric Heated Eye Mask & Facial Massager This smart wearable eye mask blends melts away stress with soothing vibrations and warmth. Perfect for relieving tension or as a gifting, its SmartSense Technology personalizes every treatment, making it a must-have for relaxation and focus. $249 on Amazon

You may also like:

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker – $139.95

Story continues below advertisement

Nap Time Pillow Spray – $38.99

Laneige Cica Sleeping Mask – $46