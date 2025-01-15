Menu

Crime

Woman charged after Ontario couple face intense harassment on Facebook

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 15, 2025 4:41 pm
1 min read
Undated file photo of handcuffs View image in full screen
Undated file photo of handcuffs. Getty Images
A woman from St Mary’s, Ont., is facing charges in connection with harassing posts made on social media about a couple in Guelph, according to police in the Royal City.

Police say residents began to call them earlier this month with concerns about two dogs at a home in the south end of the city.

After posts were made on Facebook, the owners of the dogs told police there were people showing up at their home to yell at them or trying to break into their backyard.

At one point, police say someone flew a drone over the couple’s home to take pictures of it.

The couple were also treated to several visits from Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS) as they were eventually satisfied the dogs are being properly cared for and are not in harm.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers asked three people to remove posts from Facebook but one of them refused.

“Off the top of my head I don’t recall another case like this,” Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey said in an email.

“In this case there were actually three individuals who posted about these particular dogs, however two of them agreed to remove their posts when it was explained that PAWS had investigated and that the posts could raise safety concerns for the owners of the dogs.”

The same woman was allegedly encouraging people to got to go to the couple’s home and to boycott their business while also offering to share their address to anyone who asked for it, according to police.

A 57-year-old woman from St. Mary’s has been charged with harassing communications.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

