Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Biggest challenge for B.C. electric vehicle drivers is access to public chargers: survey

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted January 14, 2025 6:57 pm
2 min read
B.C. electric vehicle drivers say the biggest challenge remains the availability of fast public chargers. View image in full screen
B.C. electric vehicle drivers say the biggest challenge remains the availability of fast public chargers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

While B.C. electric vehicle owners are happy with the cost of charging and maintaining their vehicles, a new survey finds they are less than satisfied with the battery range and access to public chargers.

The survey, commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) in partnership with BCAA, found eight in 10 of those asked said they plan to buy another electric vehicle next time.

However, 70 per cent of respondents said they are less than satisfied with the number of public fast chargers available and close to 60 per cent said they would prefer to drive their gas vehicle on long trips in cold weather.

Drivers also said the lower battery range during the winter months has been an issue.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Respondents said electric vehicle drivers are happy with the price of powering their vehicle, versus paying for gas and the low maintenance cost.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Half of British Columbians oppose EV mandate'
Half of British Columbians oppose EV mandate

“Our survey shows that people are happy with their EV because they are cheaper to operate and easier to maintain than their previous gas-powered vehicles,” Shawn Pettipas, director of Corporate Purpose and Mobility Marketing at BCAA said in a statement.

Trending Now

“But it also shows there’s room for improvement when it comes to accessing public fast chargers and increasing confidence with battery range in the cold. BCAA offers information, advice and services to help anyone considering or using EVs to get around.”

Most electric vehicle owners in B.C. said they charge their cars at home most of the time, with the majority saying that most of their travel time was within 100 km of their home.

This is the second time CAA has surveyed EV owners in collaboration with PlugShare Research. PlugShare surveyed their panel of Canadian EV drivers, as well as Canadian PlugShare app users, from Oct. 3 to Oct. 22, 2024. A total of 16,041 EV drivers responded across all provinces, with the highest number of respondents coming from B.C. 

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices