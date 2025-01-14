Biggest challenge for B.C. electric vehicle drivers is access to public chargers: survey

Send this page to someone via email

While B.C. electric vehicle owners are happy with the cost of charging and maintaining their vehicles, a new survey finds they are less than satisfied with the battery range and access to public chargers.

The survey, commissioned by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) in partnership with BCAA, found eight in 10 of those asked said they plan to buy another electric vehicle next time.

However, 70 per cent of respondents said they are less than satisfied with the number of public fast chargers available and close to 60 per cent said they would prefer to drive their gas vehicle on long trips in cold weather.

Drivers also said the lower battery range during the winter months has been an issue.

Respondents said electric vehicle drivers are happy with the price of powering their vehicle, versus paying for gas and the low maintenance cost.

“Our survey shows that people are happy with their EV because they are cheaper to operate and easier to maintain than their previous gas-powered vehicles,” Shawn Pettipas, director of Corporate Purpose and Mobility Marketing at BCAA said in a statement.

“But it also shows there’s room for improvement when it comes to accessing public fast chargers and increasing confidence with battery range in the cold. BCAA offers information, advice and services to help anyone considering or using EVs to get around.”

Most electric vehicle owners in B.C. said they charge their cars at home most of the time, with the majority saying that most of their travel time was within 100 km of their home.

This is the second time CAA has surveyed EV owners in collaboration with PlugShare Research. PlugShare surveyed their panel of Canadian EV drivers, as well as Canadian PlugShare app users, from Oct. 3 to Oct. 22, 2024. A total of 16,041 EV drivers responded across all provinces, with the highest number of respondents coming from B.C.