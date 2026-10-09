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Economy

Bayside Lounge to close after 47 years as costs rise in Vancouver

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted October 9, 2026 6:53 pm
1 min read
Bayside Lounge staff shared this photo on Facebook to announce its closure. View image in full screen
Bayside Lounge staff shared this photo on Facebook to announce its closure. Bayside Lounge / Facebook
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A classic cocktail bar in Vancouver is closing after 47 years of being in business.

The Bayside Lounge has been a West End staple, supporting local musicians and artists and welcoming visitors from around the world.

“When I found out we were closing, firstly, just pure shock,” general manager Danica Walker told Global News.

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“I think a lot of people thought this place would be here forever and it’s been devastating.”

A petition to save the lounge has been launched online, saying rising rental costs and redevelopment pressures are forcing the business to close.

Creator David Millington said the goal of the petition is to show the owner of the building that there is lots of community interest in keeping the Bayside open so they will reconsider the lease agreement.

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In a social media post, lounge staff invite anyone to come for one last drink and make a memory before it closes.

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