Opponents protest proposed coal mining project as Alberta regulator holds hearing

A large and noisy crowd gathered outside the offices of the Alberta Energy Regulator in downtown Calgary on Tuesday as the second round of hearings into a controversial proposal to explore for coal in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains got underway.

The first round took place in Pincher Creek in early December 2024.

The AER is being asked to approve plans by Northback Holdings to explore for coal around Grassy Mountain, about seven kilometres north of Blairmore in the Crowsnest Pass, even though the project has been previously rejected by both federal and provincial environmental review panels.

Supporters say the project would provide much-needed employment and in November 2024, 72 per cent of voters in Crowsnest Pass cast a ballot in support of the project in a referendum.

Company spokesperson Rina Blacklaws says the mining would take place under some of the strictest environmental regulations in the world.

“The mining practices of yesterday are not the same as the mining practices of today,” Blacklaws said. “Modern mining practices ensure very strict regulatory guidelines can be met, and those guidelines are set out by the Alberta Energy Regulator.”

However, opponents, including local ranchers, landowners, some First Nation members and environmentalists, are concerned about the impact of the project on the Old Man River watershed and communities downstream — and they claim the promises of jobs and other economic benefits are far outweighed by the potential impact on the environment and people’s health.

One of the protesters was Chris Spearman, a former mayor of Lethbridge who is concerned about the possible impact on the province’s agriculture industry.

“There’s more than $40 billion invested in the agri-food industry in the Old Man River watershed,” said Spearman. “My question to the government of Alberta is — is it willing to sacrifice the agri-food industry along the Old Man River for a single coal mine?”

The hearing in Calgary is scheduled to take three days and after it concludes the AER will have 90 days to decide whether or not to give the project the green light.