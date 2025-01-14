Kingston police investigate serious assault

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont., police are investigating a violent assault after a man covered in blood sought help on a Montreal Street porch near Highway 401 late Monday night.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. and found the victim with lacerations to his forehead and thigh, believed to have been caused by an edged weapon. The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was picked up by a white sedan near Princess and Bagot streets before being driven to the Highway 401 carpool lot on Montreal Street. Police say a group inside the vehicle assaulted him before he fled on foot to seek help.

Kingston police’s criminal investigations division is handling the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Stephen Rines at srines@kingstonpolice.ca or Det. Const. Adam Slate at aslate@kingstonpolice.ca. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0.