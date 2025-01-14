Bills, Lions Super Bowl chase a treat for Canadian NFL fans. How much are tickets?

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian fans of the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions wanting to see their NFL team in playoff action will have the chance to do so this weekend.

The Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich, on Saturday night.

And, after downing the Denver Broncos in the AFC wildcard round, the Bills are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the conference’s divisional game on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Detroit and Buffalo — a short trip away for those living in southern Ontario — have the chance to capture a Super Bowl this year. The Bills have been a potential contender for the past few seasons, while the Lions emerged last year as a team to be reckoned with.

Here’s a look at each team’s matchup, as well as ticket prices for those wanting to attend in person:

Lions vs. Commanders

Having earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a 15-2 regular-season record, the Lions had a rest weekend and will begin its Super Bowl quest against the sixth-seeded Commanders.

The Lions are hoping for another deep playoff run after advancing to the NFC championship last season, only to lose to the San Francisco 49ers. It was the Lions’ first playoff appearance since the 2017 season.

Washington’s win over third-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wildcard spared Detroit a rematch with the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams, or a third game against NFC North rival Minnesota.

The Lions are also new to the Commanders, which have won five straight — each time on a last-minute or last-second play. However, Detroit is favoured to win the game and is a nine-point favourite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

As of publication, a single ticket for the game on Stubhub, a secondary resale site, is priced anywhere between C$700 and C$5,800. The cheapest ticket will land you in the upper bowl of Ford Field, while the most expensive ticket will have you seated in the front row behind the Lions’ bench.

Stubhub’s website also shows tickets selling for more, but seat information is not available.

Bills vs. Ravens

The Bills will be looking to return to the AFC championship for the first time since 2020, but the Baltimore Ravens – led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson – will be standing in the way.

The Ravens moved on to the divisional round with a 28-14 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.

Jackson, the two-time NFL MVP, completed 16 of 21 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh. He also ran for 81 yards on 15 carries. Allen was 20 of 26 for 272 yards and two touchdowns against Denver. He ran for 46 yards.

The teams met in Baltimore in Week 4, with the Ravens dominating the Bills 35-10. BetMGM Sportsbook has the Bills as the slight underdog by a one-point margin.

As of publication, a single ticket for the game on Stubhub is priced anywhere between C$200 and C$4,500. The cheapest ticket will land you in the top row of the upper bowl at Highmark Stadium, while the most expensive ticket will have you seated in the front row in the stadium’s middle deck. A ticket for a front-row seat in the lower bowl is selling for C$1,338 on Stubhub as of publication.

— with files from The Associated Press