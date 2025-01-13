Menu

Headline link
Crime

Horrific details revealed at inquest into B.C. woman’s starvation death

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 5:50 pm
3 min read
Inquest into Florene Girard’s death now underway
A coroner's inquest is now underway into the death of a woman who died in a care-givers home -- one participating in a government program. As Andrea Macpherson reports, Florence Girard , who had Down Syndrome, weighed just 50 pounds when she died.
WARNING: The details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Florence Girard’s emaciated remains were found in Astrid Dahl’s Port Coquitlam home in October 2018. She weighed just 50.6 pounds when she died.

A coroner’s inquest into what happened to Girard started on Monday, in the hopes of finding systemic faults in the system.

Girard, 54, had lived with Dahl for about eight years as a part of a residential home-sharing agreement, overseen by the non-profit Kinsight Community Society.

At Dahl’s trial in 2018, court heard she didn’t give Girard her prescriptions or take her to medical appointments for a lengthy time period, that her health declined, she stopped eating and later died.

The official cause of death was “malnourishment and starvation.”

Dahl was convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with Girard’s death.

Girard’s sister, Sharon Bursey, was the first to testify at the inquest on Monday.

She held back tears as she described her sister’s sassy personality, how she loved people and swam in the Special Olympics.

“She loved food,” Bursey said.

“She was always overweight, so it’s ironic she died the way she did.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "She was always overweight, so it's ironic she died the way she did."
Bursey added she’s heartbroken her sister is gone and died in such a tragic series of events.

“I saw the pictures that the police took — horrific,” Bursey said.

“I don’t know how this happened. She deserved so much better, she was loved. Nobody deserves that.”

Inquest into death of disabled woman begins

Bursey said her sister lived in a group home before moving to Dahl’s house and she thought the two had an amazing relationship.

However, she learned later that Girard lived in a suite with a baby gate so she couldn’t go anywhere. Her window was blocked and the movie Titanic was played on a continuous loop.

“It’s like she was thrown in the hole of a prison,” Bursey said.

“Last four years of her life was awful. Starring at the walls and watching Titanic over and over again.”

The inquest heard that Girard was put in government care in high school. The family was being raised by a single dad who had seven kids living with him, so Bursey said Girard and another child were put into care.

Advocates demand justice for Florence Girard

Bursey said when her sister was older, she couldn’t take her in because at the time Community Living BC would not compensate family members.

She said for the first five years that Girard was with Dahl, everything seemed great.

Bursey last saw her sister in April 2018 and noted that Girard was skinny, but thought she was just aging.

“She was thin. In hindsight, I wish I did something,” Bursey said of the last time she saw her sister.

“She was skinny. I mean if I guessed, I would’ve guessed probably 80 pounds — but she was only 4’11”.”

Bursey — who brought a photo to the inquest of her family with Girard sitting in the middle — has said that she is “so scared” that similar deaths will happen again if no changes to the current system are made.

The inquest is expected to continue on Tuesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

