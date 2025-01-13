Menu

Crime

Final suspect arrested in drug trafficking case, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 13, 2025 3:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City councillor speaks on fixing Winnipeg drug crisis'
City councillor speaks on fixing Winnipeg drug crisis
Winnipeg city councillor Cindy Gilroy talks about what is needed to improve the city's drug crisis this year, and says we are using an old strategy and it's not helping the problem on the streets.
Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a seventh and final suspect in a drug trafficking investigation that began in November of last year.

A 41-year-old man, who had eluded police when they searched two houses last month, was taken into custody Sunday morning and is now facing more than 20 charges.

Officers pulled the man over at a traffic stop just before 8:15 a.m., and he initially gave them fake ID and a fake name.

At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a sawed-off rifle and ammunition, $225 in cash police believe to be the proceeds of crime, 20 grams of fentanyl, and six grams of crack cocaine.

The suspect, who already faced 11 charges in connection with the November case, now faces an additional 11, including drug and gun offences, as well as possessing fraudulent identity documents and breaching court orders.

Click to play video: '9 Winnipeggers arrested, millions in contraband seized in huge interprovincial drug bust'
9 Winnipeggers arrested, millions in contraband seized in huge interprovincial drug bust
