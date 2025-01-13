Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Legal arguments to begin for 4 girls accused in death of homeless Toronto man

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2025 6:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Probation sentence ‘not unusual’ for teen charged in Kenneth Lee case: lawyer'
Probation sentence ‘not unusual’ for teen charged in Kenneth Lee case: lawyer
WATCH: Probation sentence ‘not unusual’ for teen charged in Kenneth Lee case: lawyer – Sep 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lawyers are set to begin legal arguments today for four girls scheduled to face trial this year over their alleged role in a deadly group attack on a homeless man in Toronto.

The teens are part of a group police allege swarmed and stabbed Kenneth Lee, a 59-year-old man who was living in the city’s shelter system, in December 2022.

Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were arrested in the hours after Lee’s death.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

All of them were charged with second-degree murder, and four have since pleaded guilty to lesser charges of manslaughter or assault.

A judge-only trial is scheduled this month for two of the remaining girls on charges of second-degree murder.

The other two are set to be tried by a judge and jury in May, one for second-degree murder and the other for manslaughter.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

All four of the girls headed to trial were initially supposed to have their case decided by a jury, but two of them recently switched to a judge-alone trial after the Crown and judge agreed to a request from their lawyers.

The cases have been split into two trials due to scheduling issues.

None of the accused can be identified because they are underage.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices