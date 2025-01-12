Edmontonian denies allegations in Mayor Amarjeet Sohi’s defamation lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmontonian facing a defamation lawsuit from Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is defending himself, denying claims that he spread lies that harmed the mayor’s reputation.

Varinder Bhullar is one of three men named in a lawsuit filed by Sohi in October.

“I have done nothing wrong so I am not concerned about the outcome of this court case,” Bhullar said.

According to a document sent to Global News in October by Sohi’s lawyer, Avnish Nanda, three men “created, circulated, amplified, benefited, and profited from false claims and disinformation.”

Nanda previously told Global News that, at issue, is a video published by an independent media company called Media Bezirgan. Nanda said the video claims Sohi unlawfully awarded contracts to family members during his time in federal politics and that the video is meant to damage Sohi’s reputation.

The lawsuit names the man in the video, Abdusselam “Mocha” Berzigan, Edmontonian Varinder Bhuller, and a third Alberta man.

In his statement, Nanda said Bhullar “repeated and amplified the dangerous, derogatory, inflammatory and libelous allegations” created by the other two men with the intent of harming Sohi’s reputation in Edmonton’s South Asian community. Nanda also claimed Bhullar added additional “false claims and published the precise location of Amarjeet Sohi’s personal residence.”

Sohi is seeking an apology as well as $750,000 in damages. According to Nanda, the money would be donated to groups fighting disinformation or helping underrepresented communities participate in the democratic process.

“This legal action is necessary because we cannot allow these false claims and toxic disinformation to be the norm in our political discourse,” Sohi said via statement when the lawsuit was first filed.

Bhullar filed his statement of defence in November saying he’s never repeated or amplified any defamatory statement with the intention of harming Sohi’s reputation in Edmonton’s South Asian community.

None of these allegations have been tested in court.

“I just got that video through my social media and then it appeared appealing, convincing so I thought I’d let people make the decision,” he said.

“It was not defaming him. It was defaming his role or whatever the cost is coming to taxpayers. I’m always concerned about Edmonton citizens and Indian residents, and I’m just highlighting things that matter to taxpayers.”

Bhullar said he’s surprised to be named in the lawsuit. He said he has no relationship with the other two men named in the suit.

He added he has nothing against the Edmonton mayor, claiming the two previously worked together within the Punjabi Cultural Association. He also said he was a keynote speaker for Sohi’s campaign when he ran as city councillor.

Bhullar said no exhibits have been shared with him. He acknowledged he’s been critical of Sohi on social media, but said he’s critical of all levels of government regardless of their political stripes.

“I’ve been raising concerns about Premier Smith. I’ve been raising concerns about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” Bhullar said.

Bhullar works as a land developer and often deals with city administration regarding zoning applications. He said he hopes this legal challenge doesn’t impact working relationships.

“This is very stressful when you haven’t done anything and you end up spending money on legal fees. But I’m appreciative of the support I’m getting from my community,” he said.

“I’m a community activist. My goal is to highlight what is happening in the city… This is shutting down freedom of speech and that is very critical for any democracy.”

Global News reached out to the mayor’s office regarding Bhullar’s statement and was referred Sohi’s lawyer. Nanda was not available for comment.

with files from Global News’ Morgan Black