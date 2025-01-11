Menu

Sports

Hyman nets winner as Oilers rally to beat Blackhawks 4-3

By Jay Cohen The Associated Press
Posted January 11, 2025 11:45 pm
2 min read
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4), left, and Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) scramble for the puck before Hyman scores a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Chicago. View image in full screen
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4), left, and Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) scramble for the puck before Hyman scores a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Chicago. AP Photo/Erin Hooley
Zach Hyman scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night.

“We were pushin’,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game. “I’m not sure if we had any more scoring chances tonight then we did in Pittsburgh — I think they went in for us. Tonight, we were able to find a way to get the puck in the back of the net.”

Adam Henrique, Corey Perry and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers, who closed out a 3-1 road trip. Leon Draisaitl had two assists.

“I think we cleaned up our puck play a little bit,” Draisaitl said. “I think both nights it was more mental, then anything. I thought we we’re skating pretty well, actually, both nights. But I think our puck play got better. We were passing the puck better, and when you value the puck like that — we’ve got a lot of great players on our team — that’s what separates us from a lot of teams is when we have clean puck movement it makes us really, really fast, and really tough to handle, so it’s obviously a good win — coming back.”

Chicago lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Connor Bedard’s career-high point streak was stopped at nine games.

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who beat the Oilers 5-2 in Edmonton on Oct. 12.

With Chicago defenceman Nolan Allan in the penalty box for tripping, Hyman gave Edmonton a 4-3 lead when he muscled home his 14th goal 7:18 into the third.

Chicago got off to a fast start behind Teravainen, who beat Calvin Pickard for his 10th goal 4:45 into the first period. Teravainen then picked up his 20th assist when he played the puck off the end boards and it bounced right to Foligno on the side of the net for a 2-0 lead with 4:49 left.

Ryan Donato’s 13th goal made it 3-1 midway through the second, but Henrique got one back for Edmonton with a tip that went through Arvid Soderblom’s legs at 15:49.

With the Oilers controlling the action for the last part of the second, Perry tied it at 3 with his seventh goal with 2:30 remaining in the period.

TAKEAWAYS

Oilers: It was a quiet night for Connor McDavid, but Edmonton still had enough to close out Chicago.

Blackhawks: Teravainen has four goals and 13 assists in his last 13 games.

KEY MOMENT

Henrique was called for high-sticking with 53 seconds left, but Chicago couldn’t come up with the tying goal.

KEY STAT

Draisaitl has 17 goals and 22 assists in 26 career games against Chicago.

UP NEXT

Both teams play at home on Monday night. Edmonton faces the Los Angeles Kings, and Chicago takes on the Calgary Flames.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

