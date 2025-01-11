4 arrested in Abbotsford Friday night following 2 weapons calls

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford, B.C., police say three youths and one man were arrested on Friday night in two separate weapons calls.

Sgt. Paul Walker with Abbotsford police told Global News that the first call came in around 8 p.m., which was described as youths with firearms at the bus loop on Mt Lehman Road.

Walker said officers arrived to a “chaotic” scene and quickly identified three youths and arrested them.

They found “very realistic looking” BB guns, Walker said, and a can of bear spray.

Walker said it appeared that it was a disagreement between two groups of young people who did not know each other and that the BB guns were discharged during the incident and struck some other youth nearby.

“Fortunately it resulted in very minor injuries,” Walker said.

He added that officers have to treat weapons calls as realistic weapons until they can determine otherwise.

“As parents, when our kids leave the house, we really need to have an understanding if they do have these realistic-looking firearms that they have on their farms or properties, which they’re allowed to use them on, as parents we need to ensure that our kids aren’t leaving the house with those items, bringing them into the community and then getting involved in what I would describe as criminal activity and putting people’s lives at risk,” Walker said.

He added that the other weapons call involved two groups who did know each other and had met up to try to resolve a dispute. When that didn’t go well, one of the people produced a replica firearm and that’s when police were called.

The person in that case was an adult.

Walker said charges are being recommended against all four people involved.