Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

4 arrested in Abbotsford Friday night following 2 weapons calls

By Amy Judd & Taya Fast Global News
Posted January 11, 2025 7:02 pm
1 min read
A look at the BB guns and some of the items Abbotsford police seized on Friday night. View image in full screen
A look at the BB guns and some of the items Abbotsford police seized on Friday night. Abbotsford police
Abbotsford, B.C., police say three youths and one man were arrested on Friday night in two separate weapons calls.

Sgt. Paul Walker with Abbotsford police told Global News that the first call came in around 8 p.m., which was described as youths with firearms at the bus loop on Mt Lehman Road.

Walker said officers arrived to a “chaotic” scene and quickly identified three youths and arrested them.

They found “very realistic looking” BB guns, Walker said, and a can of bear spray.

Walker said it appeared that it was a disagreement between two groups of young people who did not know each other and that the BB guns were discharged during the incident and struck some other youth nearby.

“Fortunately it resulted in very minor injuries,” Walker said.

He added that officers have to treat weapons calls as realistic weapons until they can determine otherwise.

Dramatic takedown and arrest of wanted man caught on camera in Abbotsford
“As parents, when our kids leave the house, we really need to have an understanding if they do have these realistic-looking firearms that they have on their farms or properties, which they’re allowed to use them on, as parents we need to ensure that our kids aren’t leaving the house with those items, bringing them into the community and then getting involved in what I would describe as criminal activity and putting people’s lives at risk,” Walker said.

He added that the other weapons call involved two groups who did know each other and had met up to try to resolve a dispute. When that didn’t go well, one of the people produced a replica firearm and that’s when police were called.

The person in that case was an adult.

Walker said charges are being recommended against all four people involved.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

