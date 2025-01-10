Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan CRISP report confirms start of flu season

By Joshua Gwozdz Global News
Posted January 10, 2025 5:38 pm
1 min read
RSV season child View image in full screen
RSV season child. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise throughout Canada, with Saskatchewan also reporting increased levels of sickness.

While there was a 10-per cent decrease in levels of COVID-19 from Dec. 15 to 28, positive influenza and RSV test rates increased six and 20 per cent, respectively.

RSV primarily affects children four years old and younger, forcing many to hospitals for treatment.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Terry Klassen, provincial department head for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), says he’s optimistic an RSV vaccine will be available for Saskatchewan soon.

“…It won’t help us this season, but we hope in future seasons that we will be able to lessen the worry of families and children because we will be able to offer this as a preventative strategy so that children don’t have to visit emergency. They don’t have to come into [the] hospital.”
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP), hospital admissions for RSV increased nearly 100 per cent, though no deaths were caused by it through the latter half of December.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices