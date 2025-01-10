Saskatchewan CRISP report confirms start of flu season

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise throughout Canada, with Saskatchewan also reporting increased levels of sickness.
While there was a 10-per cent decrease in levels of COVID-19 from Dec. 15 to 28, positive influenza and RSV test rates increased six and 20 per cent, respectively.
RSV primarily affects children four years old and younger, forcing many to hospitals for treatment.
Terry Klassen, provincial department head for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), says he’s optimistic an RSV vaccine will be available for Saskatchewan soon.
According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP), hospital admissions for RSV increased nearly 100 per cent, though no deaths were caused by it through the latter half of December.
