More charges possible in homicide case involving missing Cape Breton man

Police in Cape Breton say more charges are possible in the case of a missing man believed to be the victim of a homicide.
Cape Breton Regional Police held a news conference today to confirm that a firearm was involved in the death of Kenneth Justin MacDonald, whose body has yet to be found — but few other details were released about what happened.
On Dec. 31, the police force confirmed that a third person had been charged in the case.
Police Chief Robert Walsh says the alleged crime, which was related to some sort of robbery, was an isolated incident, but Walsh stressed that it was not a random act of violence.
MacDonald was last seen around 11 p.m. on July 7 at an Irving gas station in North Sydney, N.S., and his vehicle was found July 10 about 25 kilometres away in the community of Mira Road.
So far, two men have been charged with second-degree murder and robbery, and a third man has been charged with manslaughter and robbery.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.
