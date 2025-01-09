Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

More charges possible in homicide case involving missing Cape Breton man

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2025 12:55 pm
Police in Cape Breton say more arrests and charges are possible in the case of a missing man believed to be the victim of a homicide.
Police in Cape Breton say more arrests and charges are possible in the case of a missing man believed to be the victim of a homicide. Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Police in Cape Breton say more charges are possible in the case of a missing man believed to be the victim of a homicide.

Cape Breton Regional Police held a news conference today to confirm that a firearm was involved in the death of Kenneth Justin MacDonald, whose body has yet to be found — but few other details were released about what happened.

On Dec. 31, the police force confirmed that a third person had been charged in the case.

Police Chief Robert Walsh says the alleged crime, which was related to some sort of robbery, was an isolated incident, but Walsh stressed that it was not a random act of violence.

MacDonald was last seen around 11 p.m. on July 7 at an Irving gas station in North Sydney, N.S., and his vehicle was found July 10 about 25 kilometres away in the community of Mira Road.

So far, two men have been charged with second-degree murder and robbery, and a third man has been charged with manslaughter and robbery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

