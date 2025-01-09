The Little Market Box meets fundraising goal after facing $18,000 fine

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of The Little Market Box in Saskatoon is breathing a sigh of relief after fears of closing because of a significant fine.

Julianna Tan was surprised to receive a court-imposed fine of over $18,000 in October 2024 for not having an active business licence. She said communication from the City of Saskatoon was sent to an outdated address.

The community came together to raise money for the local business, and Tan said she was blown away by the response.

Watch the video above for the full story.