Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba Moose defenceman Elias Salomonsson headed to AHL all-star game

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 4:02 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Elias Salomonsson is headed to the AHL All-Star Classic next month.

The Manitoba Moose defenceman was named to the league’s 2025 all-star roster, the team announced Wednesday, scheduled for Feb. 2-3 in Coachella Valley, Calif.

The 20-year-old Swede was selected 55th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL’s 2022 entry draft, and in his 17 games with the Moose, leads the team’s defence in goals, assists and points — also recording the highest points-per-game rate, 0.71, among all Moose players.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Salomonsson will join an elite list of players who have suited up for the AHL’s all-star game and gone on to notable NHL careers, including current Jets Connor Hellebuyck, Vladislav Namestnikov, Nino Niederreiter, Mason Appleton, and more.

The Moose, 8-19-1 this season, next see action Wednesday night in Milwaukee against the Admirals, before returning to Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg next weekend for two games against the Toronto Marlies.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Moose visit St. Amant'
Manitoba Moose visit St. Amant
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices