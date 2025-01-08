Manitoba Moose defenceman Elias Salomonsson headed to AHL all-star game

Send this page to someone via email

Elias Salomonsson is headed to the AHL All-Star Classic next month.

The Manitoba Moose defenceman was named to the league’s 2025 all-star roster, the team announced Wednesday, scheduled for Feb. 2-3 in Coachella Valley, Calif.

The 20-year-old Swede was selected 55th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL’s 2022 entry draft, and in his 17 games with the Moose, leads the team’s defence in goals, assists and points — also recording the highest points-per-game rate, 0.71, among all Moose players.

Salomonsson will join an elite list of players who have suited up for the AHL’s all-star game and gone on to notable NHL careers, including current Jets Connor Hellebuyck, Vladislav Namestnikov, Nino Niederreiter, Mason Appleton, and more.

The Moose, 8-19-1 this season, next see action Wednesday night in Milwaukee against the Admirals, before returning to Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg next weekend for two games against the Toronto Marlies.

