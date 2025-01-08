Menu

Crime

Former Toronto police officer charged with sexual offence dating back to 1980s: SIU

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2025 1:52 pm
1 min read
The Special Investigations Unit's logo is seen on March 19, 2014. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit's logo is seen on March 19, 2014. Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog says a former Toronto police officer has been charged with a sexual offence dating back to the early 1980s.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified last year of allegations against the former cop that were of “a sexual nature.”

It says the alleged incident occurred in Toronto between 1981 and 1982, and that the accused has since retired from the Toronto Police Service.

The SIU says Luigi DiLorenzo is charged with one count of gross indecency.

DiLorenzo is set to appear in court on Feb. 5.

The SIU says it will not be providing further details about the case while it’s before the courts.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

