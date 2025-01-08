Former Toronto police officer charged with sexual offence dating back to 1980s: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says a former Toronto police officer has been charged with a sexual offence dating back to the early 1980s.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified last year of allegations against the former cop that were of “a sexual nature.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says the alleged incident occurred in Toronto between 1981 and 1982, and that the accused has since retired from the Toronto Police Service.

The SIU says Luigi DiLorenzo is charged with one count of gross indecency.

DiLorenzo is set to appear in court on Feb. 5.

The SIU says it will not be providing further details about the case while it’s before the courts.