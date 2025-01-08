Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Highway checkstop leads to gun, drug charges for Manitoba teen

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 11:48 am
1 min read
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A teen driver is facing numerous drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop Monday afternoon, Manitoba RCMP say.

Mounties from the Nelson House detachment were called to a checkstop on Highway 620 around 12:30 p.m. to assist First Nation Safety Officers, who had stopped an SUV and had seized open liquor from the vehicle.

Police said a search of the teenage driver turned up a bag containing drugs, cash and cellphones, and a further search of the SUV led to the discovery of cocaine, power tools and more cash.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The teen admitted he was also in possession of a loaded handgun, police said.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg. The other four occupants of the vehicle — two women from Thompson in their 30s and two other teenage boys from Nelson House — were also arrested at the scene but later released without charges.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP: expect holiday checkstops across province'
Manitoba RCMP: expect holiday checkstops across province
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices