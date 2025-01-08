Highway checkstop leads to gun, drug charges for Manitoba teen

Send this page to someone via email

A teen driver is facing numerous drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop Monday afternoon, Manitoba RCMP say.

Mounties from the Nelson House detachment were called to a checkstop on Highway 620 around 12:30 p.m. to assist First Nation Safety Officers, who had stopped an SUV and had seized open liquor from the vehicle.

Police said a search of the teenage driver turned up a bag containing drugs, cash and cellphones, and a further search of the SUV led to the discovery of cocaine, power tools and more cash.

The teen admitted he was also in possession of a loaded handgun, police said.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old boy from Winnipeg. The other four occupants of the vehicle — two women from Thompson in their 30s and two other teenage boys from Nelson House — were also arrested at the scene but later released without charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.