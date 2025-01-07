Menu

Entertainment

‘School of Rock’ co-stars tie the knot, reuniting old band for the wedding

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 2:41 pm
1 min read
Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli at their wedding.
Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli at their wedding. Rivkah Reyes / Instagram
The School of Rock band got back together — albeit briefly — to celebrate the wedding of two of the 2003 comedy’s co-stars.

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, who starred as Marta and Frankie opposite Jack Black when they were just kids, recently tied the knot at the Chateau Grande Hotel in East Brunswick, N.J., and invited a bunch of their former “classmates” to help them celebrate.

School of Rock co-star and singer Rivkah Reyes, who played bass player Katie in the movie, shared video to her TikTok on the weekend and the montage includes plenty of cameos from her former castmates, including Brian Falduto, Joey Gaydos Jr., Robert Tsai, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha Allen and Cole Hawkins.

@rivkah.reyes

celebrating the marriage of CAITLIN & ANGELO with my forever fam 🖤 #schoolofrock #wedding

♬ Edge of Seventeen – Stevie Nicks

The old gang can be seen tearing up the dance floor, lip-synching, posing for photos and having a great time.

Hilariously, Reyes set the video to Stevie Nicks’ Edge of Seventeen, a throwback to the movie when Joan Cusack’s Principal Mullins drunkenly sings it while on an outing with Black’s character, Dewey Finn.

The happy couple, reports Entertainment Weekly, first met while filming the movie in 2002 and stayed in touch over the years. When Hale happened to move to Florida years later, where Massagli lives, they reconnected and one thing led to another.

“We have a group chat where all the School of Rock kids, we just hit each other up whenever someone moves somewhere new or is doing something different,” Massagli told Inside Edition in 2021, sharing that he and Hale met up for lunch, dinner and drinks and eventually started dating.

Both actors have stepped away from Hollywood since School of Rock was filmed. Hale now works as an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist and Massagli graduated from the University of Miami School of Law in 2019.

Click to play video: 'Rockin’ Reunion: Rivkah Reyes on 20 years since ‘School of Rock’'
Rockin’ Reunion: Rivkah Reyes on 20 years since ‘School of Rock’
