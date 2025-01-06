SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Lillard paces Bucks in 128-104 win over Raptors

By Tim Wharnsby The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2025 9:58 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Damian Lillard scored 25 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 11 more with 13 assists and 12 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks 128-104 win against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Lillard’s offensive output in only 26 minutes of playing time was highlighted by five three-pointers as the Bucks halted their mini two-game slide at Scotiabank Arena.

R.J. Barrett returned after a three-game absence because of the flu to pace the Raptors with 25 points.

This was the first time the Raptors (8-28) had all five starters healthy this season and the first time since March 1 that their big three — Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley — shared the floor.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake
Story continues below advertisement

Barnes chipped in 21 points while centre Jakob Poeltl added 12. Quickley and Dick were good for 11 apiece.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Bucks led 28-19 after the first quarter, 66-47 at the half and 99-75 after the third.

The Raptors went a poor 9 for 35 from beyond the three-point arc.

Bobby Portis scored 18 points as Milwaukee (18-16) won for the fourth time in nine starts since claiming the NBA Cup three weeks ago.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: A sloppy Toronto squad committed three over-and-back violations in the first three quarters.

Bucks: The Raptors feted Milwaukee guard Gary Trent Jr. with a video scoreboard tribute at the beginning of the second quarter. He spent three years with the Raptors before signing with the Bucks as a free agent last summer.

KEY MOMENT

After Gradey Dick hit a baseline three-pointer, the Bucks responded with back-to-back three-point jumpers from Lillard and Taurean Prince to open a 77-52 lead with 7:49 remaining in the third quarter.

KEY STAT

Two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo played despite a sore knee but didn’t play in the fourth quarter. His limited action meant it was the first time this season he failed to score 20-plus points in a game.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Raptors: Visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices