Lillard paces Bucks in 128-104 win over Raptors

TORONTO – Damian Lillard scored 25 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 11 more with 13 assists and 12 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks 128-104 win against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Lillard’s offensive output in only 26 minutes of playing time was highlighted by five three-pointers as the Bucks halted their mini two-game slide at Scotiabank Arena.

R.J. Barrett returned after a three-game absence because of the flu to pace the Raptors with 25 points.

This was the first time the Raptors (8-28) had all five starters healthy this season and the first time since March 1 that their big three — Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley — shared the floor.

Barnes chipped in 21 points while centre Jakob Poeltl added 12. Quickley and Dick were good for 11 apiece.

The Bucks led 28-19 after the first quarter, 66-47 at the half and 99-75 after the third.

The Raptors went a poor 9 for 35 from beyond the three-point arc.

Bobby Portis scored 18 points as Milwaukee (18-16) won for the fourth time in nine starts since claiming the NBA Cup three weeks ago.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: A sloppy Toronto squad committed three over-and-back violations in the first three quarters.

Bucks: The Raptors feted Milwaukee guard Gary Trent Jr. with a video scoreboard tribute at the beginning of the second quarter. He spent three years with the Raptors before signing with the Bucks as a free agent last summer.

KEY MOMENT

After Gradey Dick hit a baseline three-pointer, the Bucks responded with back-to-back three-point jumpers from Lillard and Taurean Prince to open a 77-52 lead with 7:49 remaining in the third quarter.

KEY STAT

Two-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo played despite a sore knee but didn’t play in the fourth quarter. His limited action meant it was the first time this season he failed to score 20-plus points in a game.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Raptors: Visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.