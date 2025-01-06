Aging Queen of Surrey ferry to remain out of service until late January

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

BC Ferries says the Queen of Surrey vessel will remain out of service until Jan. 28 due to needed repairs.

The Queen of Coquitlam will continue operating on the Langdale–Horseshoe Bay route in the meantime.

BC Ferries said the vessel has been part of the ferry fleet for more than 40 years, however, its needs highlight the growing challenges of maintaining aging vessels.

The BC Ferries Commissioner is gathering public feedback on the New Major Vessels project until Jan. 17 to ensure its fleet renewal plan aligns with public interest and financial sustainability.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A decision is expected after that date, which will determine the next steps for this project.

3:26 BC Ferries fare hike warning

In December, BC Ferries formally submitted its plan to build five vessels.

Story continues below advertisement

If approved, the project would be the largest capital investment in the organization’s history.