Aging Queen of Surrey ferry to remain out of service until late January

BC Ferries says the Queen of Surrey vessel will remain out of service until Jan. 28 due to needed repairs.
The Queen of Coquitlam will continue operating on the Langdale–Horseshoe Bay route in the meantime.
BC Ferries said the vessel has been part of the ferry fleet for more than 40 years, however, its needs highlight the growing challenges of maintaining aging vessels.
The BC Ferries Commissioner is gathering public feedback on the New Major Vessels project until Jan. 17 to ensure its fleet renewal plan aligns with public interest and financial sustainability.
A decision is expected after that date, which will determine the next steps for this project.
In December, BC Ferries formally submitted its plan to build five vessels.
If approved, the project would be the largest capital investment in the organization’s history.
