The Curator

Healthy eating made easy with must-have meal prep gadgets

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted January 7, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Meal prep can be a total game-changer for anyone with a packed schedule. View image in full screen
Meal prep can be a total game-changer for anyone with a packed schedule.
Meal prep can be a total game-changer for anyone with a packed schedule. From time-saving appliances that handle the chopping and dicing to sleek glass containers perfect for storing your meals, explore the must-have gadgets that make healthy eating easier than ever.

 

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 9-Piece Baking Set
This 9-piece baking set from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen makes it easy to cook up multiple items at the same time. With its durable non-stick coating, cleanup is just as effortless as the cooking.
$202.15 on Amazon

 

Overnight Oats Jar Set
These little jars are perfect for chia pudding, acai bowls, snacks, salads, yogurt, and fruit. Their airtight lids keep everything fresh, making them a must-have for meal prep or on-the-go snacking.
$24.95 on Amazon

 

Fruit and Vegetable Cleaner
This convenient cleaning machine washes away residue and dirt from your foods effortlessly. Simply place it in 3-5L of water for 10 minutes, and let the food purification process work its magic. Voilà—clean fruits and veggies ready to enjoy!
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Glass Food Storage Containers
Glass is truly the best food-storing material to use, and it’s the only packaging material recognized as safe by the FDA. Durable, versatile, and eco-friendly, these food storage containers are a meal prep essential.
$39.99 on Amazon
Electric Lunch Box
Say goodbye to cold lunches with this electric lunch box. Whether you’re at the office or on the road, this portable food heater ensures your meals are always warm and delicious.
$44.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Microwave Cool Caddy
This handy microwave caddy is the kitchen gadget you never knew you needed but now can’t live without! It prevents burns while removing hot plates and catches spills and boil-overs for easy cleanup.
$25.82 on Amazon
Breville Food Processor
The Breville Food Processor is your kitchen’s new best friend, making meal prep easy with its powerful motor and sharp blades. From slicing to chopping, it handles it all, leaving you more time to enjoy your delicious creations!
$319.99 on Amazon

 

HelloFresh Meal Plan
With HelloFresh, dinner just got a whole lot easier and tastier! Enjoy fresh, pre-measured ingredients delivered right to your door, making cooking fun and stress-free.
$38.97-$149.85 at HelloFresh

 

Factor Meals Meal Plan
If you’re looking for more meal-prep options, Factor meals take the hassle out of mealtime with perfectly portioned, chef-prepared dishes delivered right to your door. Ready in minutes, they’re the perfect solution for healthy eating without the effort.
$67.45 - $161.86 at Factor Meals
