Sports

Toronto’s Max Domi fined US$5,000 for elbowing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2025 12:58 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The NHL has fined Toronto forward Max Domi US$5,000 for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway during the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 overtime win Sunday.

Domi received an elbowing minor penalty on the play, which happened at 5:08 of the third period.

Hathaway was involved in a first-period fight with Jake McCabe that left the Leafs defenceman dazed and unable to return.

McCabe, objecting to Hathaway running into Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby, goaded Hathaway into dropping his gloves and then got the worst of the ensuing scrap. McCabe, losing his balance while absorbing a right to the head, fell awkwardly as the fight ended with Hathaway landing on top of him.

McCabe tried to get up but failed — prompting teammates and the trainer to quickly offer assistance. He did not return and there was no immediate update on what the team called an “upper-body injury.”

Domi took matters into his own hands in the third period, targeting Hathaway’s head twice with an elbow at the boards in the Flyers’ end.

The fine, the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Leafs and Flyers meet again Tuesday in Philadelphia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024

© 2025 The Canadian Press

