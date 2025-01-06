Strike action delayed at 2 Kootenay cable ferries, normal schedule to continue

Send this page to someone via email

Expanding job action in the Kootenay ferry strike has been stopped for now.

Residents of Harrop and Proctor and Glade have been fighting the looming expanding job action by striking union workers.

A reduced cable ferry schedule was set to be implemented on Monday morning and would have brought the 24-hour on-demand Harrop Ferry down to just two service windows a day.

However, late Sunday, the union’s employer Western Pacific Marine was granted an emergency injunction after filing an application to the Labour Relations Board.

The two cable ferries will continue to run on their normal schedule until a decision is made.

“What is missing from the Labour Relations Code is a provision of meaningful consultation… where you have communities impacted the way our communities will be impacted,” Andy Davidoff with the Regional District of Central Kootenay said.

The employer said mediated talks resumed last week and those talks are expected to continue this week.