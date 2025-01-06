3 missing children in New Brunswick Amber Alert found safe: police

See more sharing options

Police in New Brunswick have cancelled an Amber Alert in connection to three children who were reported missing and possibly abducted on Sunday.

Mounties issued an alert early Monday, saying they were looking for a woman and three children who were last seen Sunday on Finnamore Street in Oromocto, south of Fredericton.

They were reported missing on the same day.

Police say all four may have been driving in a red Dodge Caravan with a New Brunswick license plate

The public was notified about an hour after the alert was issued that a woman and the three children were all found safe early Monday.

The Amber Alert was issued at around 1 a.m. AT.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.