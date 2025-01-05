Mike Rinder, one of Scientology’s loudest whistleblowers, dies at 69

Former Scientology executive and whistleblower Mike Rinder has died at the age of 69.

Rinder’s wife, Christie King Collbran, shared the sad news Sunday on Instagram.

“Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband,” King Collbran wrote, her words accompanied by a photo of their family.

“I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you. Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder.”

Story continues below advertisement

She also included a message that Rinder asked be shared after his death.

“If you are reading this, I have shuffled off this mortal coil in accordance with the immutable law that there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes,” his statement read. “My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to — ending the abuses of Scientology, especially disconnection and seeing (my son) into adulthood.”

The message continued: “If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses please keep the flag flying — never give up. And please, if you are able in some way, help Christie and the boys to move forward into the next chapter of their lives.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Rinder’s cause of death has not been revealed, but he announced in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer.

Story continues below advertisement

Before Rinder left the Church of Scientology in 2007 and became a whistleblower pulling back the curtain on its inner workings, he served in various executive roles within the church including the international spokesperson, head of the Office of Special Affairs and a member of the Board of Directors of the Church of Scientology International.

View image in full screen Leah Remini and Mike Rinder in a teaser for Season 2 of ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.’. AE

After leaving Scientology behind at the age of 52, he became a cutting critic of the organization, co-hosting Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath for three seasons, where he exposed alleged widespread abuse and harassment. When the docuseries ended, he and Remini continued to speak out about the church in their Scientology: Fair Game podcast.

He also took part in HBO’s 2015 Going Clear documentary, which revealed alleged abusive practices within the church.

After Rinder released his memoir, A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology, in 2022, the Church of Scientology hit back, denying all allegations he’s made over the years.

Story continues below advertisement

0:33 Leah Remini defends director Paul Haggis amid sexual assault allegations

“Mike Rinder is an inveterate liar who seeks to profit from his dishonesty,” a statement from the church said at the time. “He supports himself by orchestrating the harassment of his former Church and its leader through false police reports, incendiary propaganda and fraudulent media stories.”

Remini has yet to comment publicly on Rinder’s death, but shared that she spent some time with him over the holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

“Spreading a little holiday cheer in Florida with my @rindermike and his beautiful family,” she captioned a photo of her and Rinder embracing in his bed. “As many of you know, Mike has been courageously battling cancer, and your messages of love truly lift his spirits. Please keep Mike, Christie, and their two boys in your prayers. Surround them with all the love and strength they so deserve.”

Rinder is survived by his wife and their two sons, Shane and Jack. He also shares two children — daughter Taryn and son Benjamin — with his first wife, Cathy.