Canada

Charges stayed for Saskatchewan officer accused of negligence after in-custody death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2025 10:00 am
1 min read
A Prince Albert Police car is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. View image in full screen
Charges have been dropped against a Saskatchewan police officer accused of negligence in the death of a man in custody.

Prince Albert police Sgt. Tyson Morash was charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life after Saul Laliberte was found unresponsive in his jail cell in November 2021.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital.

Saskatchewan Justice spokesman Noel Busse says the officer’s charges were stayed last month after a review to determine whether the case met the standard for prosecution.

He says the review found there was neither a reasonable likelihood of conviction nor a public interest in the case moving forward.

Police have said Laliberte was in custody after turning himself in for several outstanding warrants.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

