Entertainment

Golden Globes 2025: All the glitz and glamour from the red carpet

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted January 5, 2025 7:47 pm
2 min read
Mindy Kaling, Glen Powell and Nikki Glaser walk the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes. View image in full screen
(L to R) - Mindy Kaling, Glen Powell and Nikki Glaser walk the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes. Getty Images
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are going down in Hollywood, but before we get to the awards, first comes the red carpet.

This year’s Globes mark the first of Hollywood’s awards shows, and it’s sure to be a star-studded affair, with Andrew Garfield, Catherine O’Hara, Seth Rogan, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo and Mindy Kaling all slated to present, among many others.

Nikki Glaser, an Emmy-nominated comedian and actor, will make history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes on her own. The night marks the achievements of the biggest productions to hit both the small and big screens.

Emilia Pérez leads the nomination pack with 10 nods, more than any other title in film or on TV.

Keep scrolling to see who took a stroll down the red carpet, and check out some of the best and boldest celebrity looks that caught our eye.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Keri Russell attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Auli’i Cravalho

Auli'i Cravalho attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Adams

Amy Adams attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Molly Sims

Molly Sims attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jean Smart

Jean Smart attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Madison Wyborny

Madison Wyborny attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kali Reis

Kali Reis attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Viola Davis attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Winslet

attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jeanne Cadieu and Jake Gyllenhaal

Jeanne Cadieu and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Matt Rife

Matt Rife attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lionel Boyce

Lionel Boyce attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Clarence Maclin

Clarence Maclin attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 5, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maren Morris

Maren Morris attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paul W. Downs

Paul W. Downs attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Glen Powell

Glen Powell attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. View image in full screen
Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Janelle James

Janelle James attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ali Wong

Ali Wong attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jackie Tohn

Jackie Tohn attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justine Lupe

Justine Lupe attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Aunjanue Elli

Aunjanue Ellis attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cooper Koch

Cooper Koch attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Timothy Simons

Timothy Simons attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Lowden

Jack Lowden attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Allison Janney

Allison Janney attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Richard Gadd

Richard Gadd attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lee Jung-jae

Lee Jung-jae attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ari Graynor

Ari Graynor attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Glenn Close

Glenn Close attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Eiza González

Eiza González attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Awkwafina

Awkwafina attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alton Mason

Alton Mason attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Nava Mau

Nava Mau attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
