Golden Globes 2025: All the glitz and glamour from the red carpet

Send this page to someone via email

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are going down in Hollywood, but before we get to the awards, first comes the red carpet.

This year’s Globes mark the first of Hollywood’s awards shows, and it’s sure to be a star-studded affair, with Andrew Garfield, Catherine O’Hara, Seth Rogan, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo and Mindy Kaling all slated to present, among many others.

Nikki Glaser, an Emmy-nominated comedian and actor, will make history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes on her own. The night marks the achievements of the biggest productions to hit both the small and big screens.

Emilia Pérez leads the nomination pack with 10 nods, more than any other title in film or on TV.

Keep scrolling to see who took a stroll down the red carpet, and check out some of the best and boldest celebrity looks that caught our eye.

Story continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keri Russell

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

View image in full screen Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Auli’i Cravalho

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Adams

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sharon Stone

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kathy Bates

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Molly Sims

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jean Smart

View image in full screen Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Madison Wyborny

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jessica Gunning

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kali Reis

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Daniel Craig

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Grey

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adrien Brody

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Viola Davis

View image in full screen Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Colman Domingo

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Demi Moore

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Winslet

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet

View image in full screen Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images

Gal Gadot

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sebastian Stan

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jeanne Cadieu and Jake Gyllenhaal

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emma Stone

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zendaya

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Keira Knightley

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

View image in full screen Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zuri Hall

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness

View image in full screen Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Ashley Graham

View image in full screen Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Matt Rife

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lionel Boyce

View image in full screen Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Clarence Maclin

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maren Morris

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Matty Matheson

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paul W. Downs

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lilly Singh

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Glen Powell

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

View image in full screen Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Janelle James

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ali Wong

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jackie Tohn

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justine Lupe

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Aunjanue Elli

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Cooper Koch

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Timothy Simons

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jack Lowden

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Allison Janney

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Richard Gadd

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lee Jung-jae

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ari Graynor

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Glenn Close

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Eiza González

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Awkwafina

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Alton Mason

View image in full screen Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anna Sawai

View image in full screen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

View image in full screen Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Nava Mau