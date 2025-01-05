Golden Globes 2025: All the glitz and glamour from the red carpet

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are going down in Hollywood, but before we get to the awards, first comes the red carpet.
This year’s Globes mark the first of Hollywood’s awards shows, and it’s sure to be a star-studded affair, with Andrew Garfield, Catherine O’Hara, Seth Rogan, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo and Mindy Kaling all slated to present, among many others.
Nikki Glaser, an Emmy-nominated comedian and actor, will make history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes on her own. The night marks the achievements of the biggest productions to hit both the small and big screens.
Emilia Pérez leads the nomination pack with 10 nods, more than any other title in film or on TV.
Keep scrolling to see who took a stroll down the red carpet, and check out some of the best and boldest celebrity looks that caught our eye.
