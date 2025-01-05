Menu

Entertainment

Golden Globes 2025 winners list: Demi Moore, Jodie Foster, ‘Emilia Perez’ win awards

By Staff Global News
Posted January 5, 2025 7:45 pm
6 min read
The red carpet backdrop reads Golden Globes as technicians and workers add the last touches the day before the Golden Globes at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on January 4, 2025. View image in full screen
The red carpet backdrop reads Golden Globes as technicians and workers add the last touches the day before the Golden Globes at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on January 4, 2025. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images
Less than a week after we rang in 2025, the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards are kicking off awards season, and celebrities on the red carpet certainly didn’t disappoint.

Jacques Audiard’s audacious musical Emilia Pérez, about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender affirming surgery, leads all Golden Globe nominees with 10.

The Bear leads all television nominees with five.

Comedian Nikki Glaser kicked off what she called “Ozempic’s biggest night,” with a promise: “I’m not here to roast you.”

The night’s first winner was Zoe Saldaña for best female supporting actor. Saldaña won for her performance in Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, the trans musical that came in with a leading 10 nods.

FX’s Shogun also got started early with wins for Hiroyuki Sanada, for best actor in a drama series, and Tadanobu Asano for male best supporting actor in a drama series. “I’m very happy!” exclaimed Asano with his arms raised.

“I never thought I’d be so happy to be called a hack,” said Jean Smart, who won her second Globe for best female actor in a TV comedy for playing stand-up comic Deborah Vance on Hacks, a role that has also brought her three straight Emmys.

Kieran Culkin took home his second-ever Golden Globe for male supporting actor, motion picture for his role in A Real Pain.

“My wife and I did a shot of tequila with Mario Lopez — definitely feeling that, the whole speech is gone,” he started before shifting gears to sincere gratitude.

Colin Farrell took home his third career Golden Globe, this time for male actor in a limited series, anthology series, made for tv movie for his role in The Penguin.

“No one to thank for this one, I did it all by myself,” he joked. “You all know it takes a village, whether it’s on the small screen or the big screen. I’m here on the backs of the talents of so many people through the years.”

Demi Moore won her first-ever Golden Globe for best female actor in a movie (musical or comedy), and delivered an impassioned speech about finding herself again as an actor.

With his 11th nomination, Denzel Washington is the most-nominated Black performer at the Globes.

There are 26 first-time nominees including Pamela Anderson — who earned a nod for The Last Showgirl.

The embattled Globes, which are no longer presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are still in comeback mode after years of scandal and organizational upheaval.

Find a full list of nominations and winners in all the major categories below. (This will be updated LIVE as the ceremony goes on.)

MOVIES

Best Film – Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5

Click to play video: 'Dune 2: Zendaya, Florence Pugh talk on-screen chemistry, ‘scary’ new character'
Dune 2: Zendaya, Florence Pugh talk on-screen chemistry, ‘scary’ new character

Best Film — Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked

Best Female Actor — Drama
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Male Actor — Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Click to play video: 'Michelle Yeoh on her ‘Wicked’ singing debut'
Michelle Yeoh on her ‘Wicked’ singing debut

Best Female Actor — Musical or Comedy
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
** WINNER: Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers

Best Male Actor — Musical or Comedy
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
** WINNER: Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Film — Animated
** WINNER: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Film — Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
** WINNER: Emilia Pérez
The Girl With the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio

Click to play video: 'Moana 2 tops weekend box office, beating Gladiator 2'
Moana 2 tops weekend box office, beating Gladiator 2

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
** WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
** WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best Director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
** WINNER: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
** WINNER: Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Challengers
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot

Best Original Song
Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl
Compress/Repress, Challengers
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Forbidden Road, Better Man
Kiss the Sky, The Wild Robot
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot

TV

Best Television Series — Drama
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr and Mrs Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Click to play video: 'B.C. made show ‘Shōgun’ shines at the 2024 Emmys'
B.C. made show ‘Shōgun’ shines at the 2024 Emmys

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Best Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr and Mrs Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Best Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
** WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
** WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Click to play video: 'TMS Daytime Exclusive: Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph'
TMS Daytime Exclusive: Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph

Best Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
** WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Female Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
** WINNER:  Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Male Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
** WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Supporting Female Actor
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
** WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Supporting Male Actor
** WINNER: Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Standup Comedy
Jamie Foxx, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: Love You
** WINNER: Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

— With files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz

