Recipe: Sidestripe shrimp ‘mandu’

Sidestripe shrimp “mandu” recipe by chef Alex Kim.
Cooking time: 30min
Yield: 10 dumplings (appetizer size)
Ingredients:
300g B.C. Sidestripe shrimp, peeled, raw
100g B.C. Dungeness Crab Meat, cooked
100g Okanagan apple, small diced, tossed in lemon juice.
10g Capers, finely chopped
1.5g Dill, finely chopped
1ea Lemon, zest and splash of juice
50g Sweet onion pickles, finely chopped
4g Smooth dijon mustard
15g Mayonnaise
Pinch of salt
Method:
- Smash the peeled shrimp into a paste(you can also use a small blender), set aside, this will be the wrapper for the dumplings
- Mix all other ingredients in a mixing bowl and season with salt.
- Line your countertop with a piece of cling wrap (cut into a 8inx8in square piece).
- Transfer 30g of smashed shrimp paste on to the cling wrap and smear thinly into a 4in diameter round disc.
- Add 25g of crab and apple mix onto the centre of the shrimp disc, pack it into a nice tight pile.
- Grab 4corners of the cling wrap with your fingers
- Slowly lift and make it into a ball, enclose the top of the ball by twisting the 4corners of the cling wrap together.
- Now you have the shrimp dumplings encased with Dungeness crab and apple.
- Steam the dumplings for 3-4 minutes and cool them down in an ice water bath.
- Unwrap the cling wrap.
- You can serve them with some salad greens dressed with extra virgin olive oil or eaten as canapes.
