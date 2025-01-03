Barrett’s return could make Raptors’ lineup whole

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors could — finally — be getting their actual starting lineup on the court.

Swingman RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., was listed as questionable ahead of the Raptors game against the Orlando Magic tonight.

Barrett missed Toronto’s last two games with an undisclosed illness.

Story continues below advertisement

If he returns, it means that head coach Darko Rajakovic will be able to start Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and Gradey Dick for the first time this season.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

That quintet has not played a single minute together since March 2 when Barnes, Toronto’s only all-star last season, broke a bone in his hand.

Quickley played in only his fourth game of the season when the Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 130-113 on Wednesday to snap an 11-game losing skid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.