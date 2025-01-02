Mom of 7 wins $5M in Ontario lottery, plans to buy accessible home and a sandwich

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Waterloo, Ont., plans to buy herself a special sandwich and maybe something bigger after recently becoming a multi-millionaire.

The OLG says that Sarah Nellis, who is a mother of seven, recently won the $5 million top prize while playing a game called Instant Mega.

“I was certainly surprised when I saw that I’d won the top prize,” Nellis told the OLG while she was claiming her bounty.

“I shared the good news with my mom and my kids by sending them a screenshot of the winning message and asking them to check their phones. Everyone was shocked!”

She says the gift came at the right time.

“This win comes with a sense of relief,” Sarah said with a smile. “It truly feels like a Christmas miracle.”

Going forward, Nellis told OLG that she plans to buy a new accessible home, more Mega tickets, and a Reuben sandwich from The Daily Grill in Waterloo.