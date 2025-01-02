Pop-up scam sees thieves net $340K in cash, gold bars from Ontario man

Send this page to someone via email

A senior from a small Ontario town is out hundreds of thousands of dollars after being the victim of a pop-up computer scam, according to provincial police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the victim hails from Perth East, Ont., which is about a 45-drive minute drive northwest from Kitchener.

The scam began when the victim noticed a pop-up notification on their computer which directed them to call a phone number as they were purported to be the victim of a security breach, according to police.

Police say the man then called the number as they then gave a person on the other end of the line remote access to their computer.

The scammer, who claimed to be working for Microsoft, told the victim that his finances had been compromised, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

They then told their victim to withdraw $80,000 from their bank account and to also purchase $240,000 worth of 100g gold bars from an online company.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The gold soon arrived at the victim’s house, and the bandits then visited the man five times over the next two weeks to claim the cash and gold, according to OPP.

Police say the man only realized he had been victimized after the money and gold had gone missing.

They say they victim is one of several people in the area who have contacted police after uncovering similar scams.

“We have heard from a number of people about these pop ups on their computers, mostly the same type, I believe, claiming a security breach,” Sgt. Jillian Johnson told Global News in an email.

Perth Ciounty OPP are warning residents “to stay alert and educated to reduce the risk of being a victim of fraud. If you receive an unsolicited phone call or message, asking for personal information (name, birthday, address, phone number, bank information, SIN number) or payment via gift cards for a product, do not provide the information and hang-up the phone and block the phone number.”

They note that legitimate organizations will not be asking for people to pay with gift cards.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also warn residents that warning signs of scammers could include emails, text messages or phone calls sent at odd times of the night, creating a false sense of urgency, spelling errors, lack of punctuation or capitals in sentences, automated messages, random links or attachments, and generic business or company names.