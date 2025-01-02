Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Surrey businesses destroyed in overnight fire at strip mall

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 2, 2025 12:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Overnight fire breaks out in Surrey strip mall'
Overnight fire breaks out in Surrey strip mall
An overnight fire in a Surrey strip mall has damaged several businesses. Andrea Macpherson is at the scene and describes what we know so far about what happened.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An overnight fire has destroyed businesses at a Surrey, B.C., strip mall.

Acting assistant chief Kevin Copeland with the Surrey Fire Service told Global News that crews were called at 10:47 p.m. on Wednesday to the 10600 block of 135A Street.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Copeland said they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the rear corner of the strip.

The fire was also fuelled by a damaged gas line, which was eventually turned off.

Trending Now

In total, 24 firefighters were called in to fight the blaze.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are unknown but it appears that a restaurant, a tea shop and a counselling service are all heavily damaged.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices