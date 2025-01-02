Surrey businesses destroyed in overnight fire at strip mall

An overnight fire has destroyed businesses at a Surrey, B.C., strip mall.
Acting assistant chief Kevin Copeland with the Surrey Fire Service told Global News that crews were called at 10:47 p.m. on Wednesday to the 10600 block of 135A Street.
Copeland said they were met with heavy smoke and flames from the rear corner of the strip.
The fire was also fuelled by a damaged gas line, which was eventually turned off.
In total, 24 firefighters were called in to fight the blaze.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are unknown but it appears that a restaurant, a tea shop and a counselling service are all heavily damaged.
