Crime

Six dead cats found under Winnipeg bridge within 1-month period

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted December 31, 2024 6:20 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. SDV
Police are investigating after 6 dead cats were found north of Winnipeg’s Crestview neighbourhood within the past month.

On three seperate occasions between December 8th and 30th, the cats’ bodies were found under the Summit Road bridge, just north of Saskatchewan Avenue. They were reported by local residents walking in the area.

Police say the bodies showed signs of foul play, and were left in plain view – some in a shopping bag, some lying on the path under the bridge. Some were identified as pets, and investigators are still working to connect them with their owners.

“It’s quite a horrible scenario, and I imagine it’s quite upsetting to potential owners of these animals, as well as the citizens who have come across them,” said Constable Dani McKinnon.

The Winnipeg Humane Society says they have even more reports of incidents in that area, dating back to November. Andrew Clarke, the director of investigations and emergency response for WHS, says there have been additional cats and at least one dog involved.

“I would say there’s probably an increase in this type of activity, unfortunately, at least within the city of Winnipeg,” says Clarke.

Police acknowledged that dead cats have also been reported in the Point Douglas area back in September, but it’s not clear if these incidents are connected. Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (204) 986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS. The WHS asks anyone who has witnessed something suspicious involving an animal to contact them at (204) 982-2020.

