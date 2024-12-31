Menu

Crime

B.C. woman arrested after ‘ghost gun’ found in car

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2024 7:37 pm
1 min read
The firearm that Luigi Mangione, the man charged in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had on him when he was arrested was alleged to be a 3D-printed gun, also known as a "ghost gun." Global's Sean Previl looks into what exactly is a "ghost gun" and what laws are in place in Canada to try to limit people from making them and using them in crimes. – Dec 17, 2024
Police say a woman in northeastern British Columbia who told an officer she couldn’t remember her name during a traffic stop has been arrested after an untraceable “ghost gun” was found in her vehicle.

The BC Highway Patrol says the incident happened in Fort St. John on Dec. 13, when an officer stopped the 39-year-old woman to check for impaired driving.

Police say while the driver was not impaired, she told the officer she could not recall her name, prompting a vehicle search.

The officer then found an illegal “ghost gun,” a privately assembled firearm that is not serialized or traceable.

The search also yielded pepper spray, suspected illicit drugs and almost $2,000 in cash.

Police say the driver was arrested and later released, with charges pending.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

