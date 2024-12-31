B.C. woman arrested after ‘ghost gun’ found in car

See more sharing options

Police say a woman in northeastern British Columbia who told an officer she couldn’t remember her name during a traffic stop has been arrested after an untraceable “ghost gun” was found in her vehicle.

The BC Highway Patrol says the incident happened in Fort St. John on Dec. 13, when an officer stopped the 39-year-old woman to check for impaired driving.

Police say while the driver was not impaired, she told the officer she could not recall her name, prompting a vehicle search.

The officer then found an illegal “ghost gun,” a privately assembled firearm that is not serialized or traceable.

The search also yielded pepper spray, suspected illicit drugs and almost $2,000 in cash.

Police say the driver was arrested and later released, with charges pending.