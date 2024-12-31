‘There’s lots good happening’: N.S. premier looks to future in year-end interview

Send this page to someone via email

Some of the biggest issues facing Nova Scotians over the last year include the cost of living, housing and health care.

In a sit-down interview to wrap up 2024, Premier Tim Houston spoke to Global News about the challenges and the hopes for the future.

“It’s a really good time for our province. There’s lots good happening,” he said.

“We’re still obviously still focused on health care. There’s progress being made, but there’s work to be done. But I’m real excited about some of the things that we’re seeing happening there.”

Houston pointed to the opening of a new transitional health centre as an example of the government’s step forward.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He also said Nova Scotia is in the midst of an “exciting time” economically.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re at a point for our province right now where we’re getting to lower taxes. That’s really important,” he said.

“Our taxes are high, but we’re really focused on growing the economy and there are tremendous opportunities to grow our economy.”

Houston won a historic supermajority in this past November’s election and secured a second term as premier. His Progressive Conservatives claimed 43 of the legislature’s 55 seats.

A government controlling two-thirds of the house of assembly’s seats can make changes to procedural rules, which could speed up the passage of bills.

It can also change the makeup and membership of committees.

But Houston said he supports a strong democracy and listening to Opposition perspectives.

“In the last three years, we’ve seen the ringing of the bells for an hour used and a lot of times the Opposition would do that and then vote in favour of that — or not even show up to vote. Let’s just be realistic about what is necessary to have a functioning Province House,” he said.

–with a file from Global News’ Rebecca Lau

For more on this interview, watch the video above.