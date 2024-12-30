Cause of fire, possible explosion at B.C. strip mall remains under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam, B.C., RCMP are investigating a destructive fire that broke out in a strip mall on the Coquitlam-Burnaby border on Sunday.

The fire broke out before 6:30 a.m. on North Road near Rochester Street in Coquitlam.

“Upon their arrival, (crews) witnessed thick, black smoke coming from one of the units. There is also evidence or signs of a possible explosion,” Coquitlam Fire and Rescue Asst. Chief Sandro Bonifazi said.

“Crews did an aggressive attack on the fire and held it. They were able to knock it down.”

The storefront window of a restaurant in the business park appears to have been blown out, with shattered glass sent flying across the parking lot.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.

The complex is home to a number of businesses.

“Terrible,” said Sean Han, who operates The Better Immigration. “I have to stop my business.”

“I’m worrying about our computer, if there’s a sprinkler broke and you know, all our documents in the in the office,” Realtor Emily Oh added.

Owners were at the site on Sunday trying to assess the damage and speak with police.

Some told Global News they’re unsure if they will ever be able to reopen after getting the devastating news. It’s also unclear when business owners will be able to access their properties.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.