Sports

Young aspiring football players learn from Edmonton Elks players

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 29, 2024 6:44 pm
1 min read
About 150 kids from 40 football teams across the province were invited to train by a coaching staff full of current and former Edmonton Elks players. . View image in full screen
About 150 kids from 40 football teams across the province were invited to train by a coaching staff full of current and former Edmonton Elks players. . Kabi Moulitharan / Global News
The final weekend of 2024 has been a memorable one for young and aspiring football players from across Alberta. They got to train with some of the pros who know a thing or two about the game.

About 150 kids from 40 teams across the province were invited to train by a coaching staff full of current and former Edmonton Elks players.

The camp, run by New World Agency’s Jason Staroszik, started in 2017.

“It was supposed to be a one-off football camp — one and done. We just kept getting asked ‘When are you doing the next one, when are you doing the next one,'” Staroszik said.

“It’s kind of a domino effect. We’ve had all the guys from the Elks who come in that are new, hear about our camps and want to coach (the kids).”

The two-day event had participants build up their drills, skills, techniques and sportsmanship.

Elks alum Ryan King and current quarterback Tre Ford were on hand to lend their experience to up-and-coming athletes.

They both believe it’s important to advise the next generation of football players to set them up for success.

“It’s always important, for us alumni especially, and good coaches in the city, to give back to the community,” King said.

“I had a great role model in high school that showed me how to do things and I want to give back and be that for other athletes,” Ford explained.

Watch the video at the top of the page to learn more about the Elks players’ inspiration to teach. 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

