Weather

Low-pressure system prompts rainfall warnings for Toronto and other parts of Ontario

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 29, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
A woman, seen through a window, takes cover with her umbrella as both snow and rain fall in the streets of Toronto on Friday, Feb. 24, 2012. View image in full screen
A woman, seen through a window, takes cover with her umbrella as both snow and rain fall in the streets of Toronto on Friday, Feb. 24, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
People living in Canada’s largest city were told to brace for “significant rainfall” on Sunday as Environment and Climate Change Canada advised about 20-30 mm of rain could fall in Toronto before the end of the night.

“The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” the weather agency said in a post on its website after issuing a rainfall warning. “A low-pressure system will bring rain, at times heavy, to the region today.

“Light showers may linger into Monday, however, the majority of rainfall will fall through the day today.”

ECCC warned that localized flooding could develop in low-lying areas and advised people to keep children and pets away from rivers, creeks and culverts.

On Sunday morning, the weather agency also advised Torontonians to be careful driving as significant fog had developed in the city.

Rainfall warnings and fog advisories were also issued for a large number of communities in Ontario aside from Toronto. For more information, visit the ECCC website.

