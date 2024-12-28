Menu

Entertainment

‘Morrison Hotel’ made famous by The Doors goes up in flames

By John Seewer and Mark Kennedy The Associated Press
Posted December 28, 2024 10:32 am
2 min read
Fire crews battle a building fire on the 1200 block of South Hope Street Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Fire crews battle a building fire on the 1200 block of South Hope Street Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
The former Morrison Hotel, made famous by The Doors and their 1970 album of the same name, was significantly damaged by a fire that erupted in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.

The four-story building, which has been vacant more than a decade, burned for nearly two hours before more than 100 firefighters brought the flames under control, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Morrison Hotel was featured on the cover of The Doors’ fifth album. Celebrated music photographer Henry Diltz made the image in 1969 and said years later that it took a little trickery to pull it off.

FILE - Vehicles drive past the Morrison Hotel on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2004, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
FILE – Vehicles drive past the Morrison Hotel on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2004, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Ric Francis, File

A hotel clerk told the band they weren’t allowed to take photos inside, but when the clerk stepped away, the group ran into the lobby and Diltz quickly got the photo looking through the window, with legendary frontman Jim Morrison in the middle.

“It was a great old wooden building with many small rooms upstairs where transients and drinkers could sleep it off on a cot for $2.50 a night!” Diltz told The Associated Press on Friday. “I think the beautiful front window with “Morrison Hotel” in red letters was the best part of it! So did The Doors!”

The album was viewed as a comeback to their roots for The Doors, coming on the heels of Morrison’s on-stage arrest at a Miami concert that saw him convicted of indecent exposure and profanity.

Morrison and The Doors would release one final album, L.A. Woman, before he was found dead in a Paris bathtub on July 3, 1971.

Los Angeles firefighters who first arrived at the blaze on Thursday found heavy flames on the building’s top floor.

Several people who were in the building escaped without injuries, including three people rescued by firefighters from the third floor, according to the department. The building’s roof collapsed, leaving its structural integrity in doubt, the department said.

The building in recent years had been used as a training site for firefighters.

A worker walks past the entrance to the remains of the former Morrison Hotel after a fire on the 1200 block of South Hope Street in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. View image in full screen
A worker walks past the entrance to the remains of the former Morrison Hotel after a fire on the 1200 block of South Hope Street in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. AP Photo/Richard Vogel
© 2024 The Canadian Press

