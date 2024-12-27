Vancouver Island’s only year-round BMX track opens in Nanaimo

Send this page to someone via email

Bigger bumps and sweet jumps will now keep the fun rolling year-round for BMX athletes in Nanaimo, B.C.

The renewed Marie Davidson BMX Track has reopened for casual day use following a dramatic $1.9-million upgrade.

The redesigned track, created by Olympic BMX track builder Tom Ritz Design, features a recycled concrete and asphalt foundation, sealed with a dust suppressant and soil stabilizer, making it Vancouver Island’s only year-round track.

“To be able to have a facility that we can use throughout the year is just phenomenal locally for our riders, but also for all the riders on the island that want to get out there and practice because there’s no other facilities that we can really ride indoors in the wintertime,” Nanaimo BMX Association president Craig Hashimoto said.

The new facility – located at 2001 Labieux Rd. – also includes a five-metre start hill, an official’s platform and increases the track surface from the previous 2,800 square metres to 4,000 square metres.

The new track is getting the thumbs up from riders like nine-year-old Maple Nychyporuk.

“It’s bigger and it has more rhythm and it’s not so small like our old one,” the five-year rider said.

“It’s really nice. I’m glad that they did do it because we needed a new track. The old one was just meh. Got too easy to ride. And with this new start hill, some people may be scared at first, but I’m telling you, just go easy on it. You’ll get used to it.”

Ryley Cofield, 18, has been riding since he was five years old and says the new track is a marked improvement that will help riders prepare for competition.

“I travel a lot internationally, so I had a hard time preparing for those big races when those tracks were up to a higher standard,” he said.

“So it’ll help me stay up with the competition and hopefully improve my riding skill, having a facility like this to train on.”

Around $1.5 million was provided by the Canada Community-Building Fund, administered by the Union of BC Municipalities, while another $330,000 came from B.C.’s Growing Communities Fund. The Nanaimo BMX Association also contributed $50,000

Hashimoto says it is great to bring new life to one the oldest BMX tracks in the province.

“The old facility was fantastic, but it was definitely showing its age,” he said.

“We were just really thrilled that the City of Nanaimo stepped up in a big way to help support us in this full redevelopment of the BMX track.”

The track is currently only open for casual and club use during the day. Competitions can get underway once the hydraulic start gate and compressor are installed in the spring. An official opening will be announced in 2025.

The new track will also host the Harbour City Nationals in July.