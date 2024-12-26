Boxing Day drivers causing ‘significant congestion’ on part of Hwy 401: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning of “significant congestion” on one part of Highway 401 due to drivers heading out on Boxing Day.

In a post on X at 8:03 a.m. Thursday, the OPP said the Highway 401 westbound exit to Trafalgar Road in Mississauga is experiencing serious backlog due to traffic. Toronto Premium Outlets, a large outdoor shopping centre, is located just off the exit.

In a picture accompanying the post, a row of illuminated taillights from several vehicles can be seen, with stopped cars taking up at least one lane of traffic beyond the offramp. The OPP did not say what time the photo, which was taken on a traffic camera, was captured on Thursday.

“Shoppers are advised to use the Winston Churchill Blvd exit as an alternative to ensure a safe and smooth shopping journey,” the OPP said in the post.

“As a reminder, the HTA (Highway Traffic Act) does not permit pedestrians to walk on controlled access highways, including off-ramps.”

View image in full screen Shoppers commuting to Toronto Premium Outlets on Boxing Day cause traffic delays on Highway 401 near Trafalgar Road in Mississauga. The OPP shared the photo in a post on X at 8:03 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. OPP via X

The OPP added members of its Mississauga detachment will be “proactively monitoring” the area throughout the day.

Toronto Premium Outlets is just one of the many attractions open through the Toronto area on Boxing Day.

In Canada and other countries like Australia and Britain, the day after Christmas is a secular national holiday known as Boxing Day.

No one knows for sure when Boxing Day started, but some believe it was centuries ago when servants would be given the day after Christmas off for rest. Others trace it back even earlier, to the Roman practice of collecting money in boxes.

In modern times, Boxing Day has evolved into a day of relaxation and indulgence — and shopping. It is filled with sporting events, and is often a day when people open their homes to family and friends to celebrate the holidays.

— with files from The Associated Press