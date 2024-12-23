Menu

Canada

Toronto 2024: What’s open, closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 10:27 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Distillery Winter Village lights up Toronto’s holiday season'
Distillery Winter Village lights up Toronto’s holiday season
RELATED: Distillery Winter Village lights up Toronto's holiday season – Nov 13, 2024
Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto, and parts of Ontario, on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day – Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024:

Banks:

Christmas Eve: Open

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Canada Post:

Christmas Eve: Open

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario

Christmas Eve: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CN Tower

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, certain aspects are closed on these days such as 360 The Restaurant, Le Cafe, the EdgeWalk, etc.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout holidays

Royal Ontario Museum

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Public Library

Christmas Eve: Open but closes at 1 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Toronto Zoo

Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boxing Day: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Movie Theatres

Regular hours

Skating Rinks

The city’s outdoor skating rinks are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Nathan Phillips Square, outside of Toronto City Hall, is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Alcohol

The Beer Store

Christmas Eve: Open but all stores in Ontario are scheduled to close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Only select locations are open with limited hours. Please visit their website for more details on your local store hours.

LCBO

Christmas Eve: Open at regular hours but stores across Ontario will close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Only select stores will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Most locations are closed.

Wine Rack

Christmas Eve: Open regular hours.

Christmas Day: Select locations open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check online for specific stores.

Boxing Day: Most locations open. Hours vary per location from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Check online for specific stores.

Malls

Scarborough Town Centre

Christmas Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Sherway Gardens

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Vaughan Mills

Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorkdale

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Public transportation

GO Transit

Christmas Eve: Operating as normal.

Christmas Day: Operating on a Saturday schedule.

Boxing Day: Operating on a Saturday schedule.

TTC

Christmas Eve: Operating as normal.

Christmas Day: Operating on a Sunday schedule, subways and many routes start at 8 a.m.

Boxing Day: Operating on a Holiday service schedule.

Services

City of Toronto garbage collection – no pick up on Christmas Day. All pick up dates will be shifted by a day (i.e. Wednesday’s collection will take place Thursday, Thursday’s on Friday and Friday’s on Saturday).

City of Toronto operations and municipal offices – most offices are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, 311 and emergency services unaffected.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

