Toronto 2024: What’s open, closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day

Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto, and parts of Ontario, on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day – Tuesday, Dec. 24, Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024:
Banks:
Christmas Eve: Open
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Canada Post:
Christmas Eve: Open
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Attractions
Art Gallery of Ontario
Christmas Eve: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CN Tower
Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Christmas Day: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
However, certain aspects are closed on these days such as 360 The Restaurant, Le Cafe, the EdgeWalk, etc.
Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada
Regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout holidays
Royal Ontario Museum
Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Public Library
Christmas Eve: Open but closes at 1 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Toronto Zoo
Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Boxing Day: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Movie Theatres
Regular hours
Skating Rinks
The city’s outdoor skating rinks are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Nathan Phillips Square, outside of Toronto City Hall, is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Alcohol
The Beer Store
Christmas Eve: Open but all stores in Ontario are scheduled to close at 6 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Only select locations are open with limited hours. Please visit their website for more details on your local store hours.
LCBO
Christmas Eve: Open at regular hours but stores across Ontario will close at 6 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Only select stores will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Most locations are closed.
Wine Rack
Christmas Eve: Open regular hours.
Christmas Day: Select locations open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check online for specific stores.
Boxing Day: Most locations open. Hours vary per location from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Check online for specific stores.
Malls
Scarborough Town Centre
Christmas Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Sherway Gardens
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Toronto Eaton Centre
Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Vaughan Mills
Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Yorkdale
Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christmas Day – Closed
Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Public transportation
GO Transit
Christmas Eve: Operating as normal.
Christmas Day: Operating on a Saturday schedule.
Boxing Day: Operating on a Saturday schedule.
TTC
Christmas Eve: Operating as normal.
Christmas Day: Operating on a Sunday schedule, subways and many routes start at 8 a.m.
Boxing Day: Operating on a Holiday service schedule.
Services
City of Toronto garbage collection – no pick up on Christmas Day. All pick up dates will be shifted by a day (i.e. Wednesday’s collection will take place Thursday, Thursday’s on Friday and Friday’s on Saturday).
City of Toronto operations and municipal offices – most offices are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, 311 and emergency services unaffected.
