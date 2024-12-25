Menu

Traffic

Woman dies in Surrey Christmas crash

By Jayden Jhutti Global News
Posted December 25, 2024 5:06 pm
1 min read
A fatal two car crash in Surrey involving a taxi. View image in full screen
A fatal two car crash in Surrey involving a taxi. Global News
One woman is dead following a crash in Cloverdale Christmas morning.

Around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday morning the Surrey Police Service were called to the intersection of 176th Street and Highway 10 after a two car collision, involving a taxi.

The adult passenger of the taxi was killed despite life-saving measures by paramedics on scene.

Police say, both drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

The Criminal Collison Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are investigating the cause.

Highway 10 near 176th Street remains closed to eastbound traffic as of 12:30 p.m. and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502.

