Health Canada recalls stuffed animal toys on Christmas Eve over choking risk

As Canadians celebrate the holidays with gift giving and feasts, Health Canada is warning about a choking risk from several stuffed toys for kids.
Health Canada issued a recall on Christmas Eve for 120 units of Mother and Baby plush toys sold by Toronto-based Chantia Sales.
The recall includes elephant, giraffe, lion, tiger and panda plush toys featuring the mom and baby versions.
Get weekly health news
The toys were manufactured in China and sold in Canada between May 2023 and December 2024.
Health Canada said that its sampling and evaluation program found that the furry animals did not meet the toys regulations under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.
“The hard plastic eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children,” the agency said.
As of Dec. 16, no injuries or incidents had been reported to the company, Health Canada said.
Canadians are urged to “immediately stop” using the recalled toys and return them for refunds.
The affected products have the item number P273585 and UPC code 8140239986.
Children’s toys, including plush toys and their accessories, are among the slew of items included in the federal government’s two-month “tax holiday” that kicked in on Dec. 14.
Comments