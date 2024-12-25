Health Canada recalls stuffed animal toys on Christmas Eve over choking risk

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

As Canadians celebrate the holidays with gift giving and feasts, Health Canada is warning about a choking risk from several stuffed toys for kids.

Health Canada issued a recall on Christmas Eve for 120 units of Mother and Baby plush toys sold by Toronto-based Chantia Sales.

The recall includes elephant, giraffe, lion, tiger and panda plush toys featuring the mom and baby versions.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The toys were manufactured in China and sold in Canada between May 2023 and December 2024.

Health Canada said that its sampling and evaluation program found that the furry animals did not meet the toys regulations under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.

“The hard plastic eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children,” the agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Dec. 16, no injuries or incidents had been reported to the company, Health Canada said.

Canadians are urged to “immediately stop” using the recalled toys and return them for refunds.

The affected products have the item number P273585 and UPC code 8140239986.

Children’s toys, including plush toys and their accessories, are among the slew of items included in the federal government’s two-month “tax holiday” that kicked in on Dec. 14.