Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Study shows increased number of Canadian seniors choosing to rent alone

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 8:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian seniors choosing to rent solo'
Canadian seniors choosing to rent solo
According to a Canadian study on solo rental rates, there has been a recent uptick in senior citizens choosing to rent alone.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

According to a study by Point 2 Homes, Canadians are choosing to rent solo as opposed to single-home ownership.

In fact the study, which has data up until 2021, says that for the first time, the amount of Canadians that rent alone outnumbers those who are single homeowners.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That is especially prevalent in senior citizens, namely in Regina and Saskatoon, where seniors in 2021 made up 32 and 28% respectively of solo renters in Saskatchewan’s two largest cities.

Trending Now

In the video above, Jacob Carr explains more about the study.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices